Poured Over: Dennard Dayle on How to Dodge a Cannonball

How to Dodge a Cannonball by Dennard Dayle is a rollicking satire of the Civil War centered on one unforgettable protagonist. Dennard joins us to talk about building a novel out of a short story, laughing at your own jokes, studying with Paul Beatty, The Boondocks, humor writing and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

How to Dodge a Cannonball by Dennard Dayle

Candide: or Optimism by Voltaire

The Good Soldier Svejk by Jaroslav Hasek

Erasure by Percival Everett

Miss Lonelyhearts by Nathanael West

The Man Who Was Thursday by G.K. Chesterton

CivilWarLand in Bad Decline by George Saunders

Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah