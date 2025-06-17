Poured Over: Dennard Dayle on How to Dodge a Cannonball
How to Dodge a Cannonball by Dennard Dayle is a rollicking satire of the Civil War centered on one unforgettable protagonist. Dennard joins us to talk about building a novel out of a short story, laughing at your own jokes, studying with Paul Beatty, The Boondocks, humor writing and more with host Miwa Messer.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
How to Dodge a Cannonball by Dennard Dayle
Candide: or Optimism by Voltaire
The Good Soldier Svejk by Jaroslav Hasek
Erasure by Percival Everett
Miss Lonelyhearts by Nathanael West
The Man Who Was Thursday by G.K. Chesterton
CivilWarLand in Bad Decline by George Saunders
Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah