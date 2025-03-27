Poured Over: Dennis E. Staples on Passing Through a Prairie Country
Passing Through a Prairie Country by Dennis E. Staples is a chilling tale of fear and folklore set in a labyrinthine casino on an Ojibwe reservation deep in the wilds of northern Minnesota. Dennis joins us to chat about brushing up against the paranormal, casino culture, writing genre fiction and more with cohost Jenna Seery.
