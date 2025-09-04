Poured Over: Eliana Ramage on To the Moon and Back

To the Moon and Back by Eliana Ramage is a sweeping story of a woman’s journey to become the first Cherokee astronaut. Eliana joins us to talk about her research process, balancing comedy with tragedy, family stories, ambition, community and more with cohost Isabelle McConville.

