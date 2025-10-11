Poured Over: Elizabeth George on A Slowly Dying Cause

A Slowly Dying Cause by Elizabeth George is the gripping 22nd installment of the bestselling Inspector Lynley series that takes our detectives back to Cornwall. Elizabeth joins us to talk about writing from multiple perspectives, creating her characters, outlining, research and more with cohost Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

A Slowly Dying Cause by Elizabeth George

Payment in Blood by Elizabeth George

Playing for the Ashes by Elizabeth George

For the Sake of Elena by Elizabeth George

Traitor’s Purse by Margery Allingham

The Hunter by Tana French