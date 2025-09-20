Poured Over: Elizabeth Gilbert on All the Way to the River

All the Way to the River by Elizabeth Gilbert covers the full emotional spectrum, from love and loss to hope and healing. Elizabeth joined us live at B&N Upper West Side to chat about finding community in reading, leading with truth, letting grief move through you, resilience and more with cohost Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

All the Way to the River by Elizabeth Gilbert

Eat, Pray, Love by Elizabeth Gilbert

The Summer Book by Tove Jansson

The Little Locksmith by Katharine Butler Hathaway