Poured Over: Elizabeth McCracken on A Long Game

A Long Game by Elizabeth McCracken is a thoughtful and engaging guide to the craft of writing filled with tips, tricks and personal anecdotes from an acclaimed author. Elizabeth joins us to talk about breaking story rules, short stories vs novels, character physicality, setting, plot, dialogue and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

A Long Game: Notes on Writing Fiction by Elizabeth McCracken

Thunderstruck & Other Stories by Elizabeth McCracken

Here’s Your Hat What’s Your Hurry: Stories by Elizabeth McCracken

The Souvenir Museum: Stories by Elizabeth McCracken

Sweet Talk: Stories by Stephanie Vaughn

The Hero of This Book by Elizabeth McCracken

Niagara Falls All Over Again by Elizabeth McCracken

Lost in the City by Edward P. Jones

All Aunt Hagar’s Children: Stories by Edward P. Jones

Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do by Studs Terkel

North Woods by Daniel Mason