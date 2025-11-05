Poured Over: Erin O. White on Like Family

Our Book Club pick, Like Family by Erin O. White, is a big-hearted tale of chosen family and complicated love with three couples at its core. Erin joins us to talk about relationships, coming-of-middle-age, desire, social media, envy and more with guest host Brenda Allison.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Brenda Allison and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Like Family by Erin O. White

Prep by Curtis Sittenfeld

Awake by Jen Hatmaker

The Well of Loneliness by Radclyffe Hall

Wolf Bells by Leni Zumas

The Rest of Our Lives by Ben Markovitz

Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage by Belle Burden