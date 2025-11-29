Poured Over: Garth Greenwell on Small Rain

Small Rain by Garth Greenwell is a haunting story of one man’s emotional reckoning. Garth joins us to talk about bewilderment, memory, interiority, James Baldwin, home ownership, intimacy and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

Small Rain by Garth Greenwell

Nocturnes for the King of Naples by Edmund White

Confessions by Saint Augustine

Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin

Another Country by James Baldwin