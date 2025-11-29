Poured Over: Garth Greenwell on Small Rain
Small Rain by Garth Greenwell is a haunting story of one man’s emotional reckoning. Garth joins us to talk about bewilderment, memory, interiority, James Baldwin, home ownership, intimacy and more with host Miwa Messer.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
Small Rain by Garth Greenwell
Nocturnes for the King of Naples by Edmund White
Confessions by Saint Augustine
Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin
Another Country by James Baldwin