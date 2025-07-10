Poured Over: Gary Shteyngart on Vera, or Faith

Vera, or Faith by Gary Shteyngart is a story about a modern family coming apart at the seams — and one child is at the center of it all. Gary joins us to chat about characterization, curiosity, gifted kid burnout, dystopian fiction, AI and more with cohost Isabelle McConville.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Isabelle McConville and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

Vera, or Faith by Gary Shteyngart

Super Sad True Love Story by Gary Shteyngart

Lake Success by Gary Shteyngart

Little Failure by Gary Shteyngart

What Maisie Knew by Henry James

Prophet Song by Paul Lynch

Circular Motion by Alex Foster