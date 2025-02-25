Poured Over: Holly Brickley on Deep Cuts

Deep Cuts by Holly Brickley is a big-hearted story with an eclectic soundtrack and sentences that’ll stick in your head like your favorite lyrics. Brickley joins us to talk about her emotional connection to music, weaving together the lives of her characters, the effects of nostalgia in the novel and more with guest host Allyson Gavaletz.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Allyson Gavaletz and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Deep Cuts by Holly Brickley

High Fidelity by Nick Hornby

Normal People by Sally Rooney

A Feather on the Breath of God by Sigrid Nunez

Featured Books (TBR Top Off):

Love is a Mix Tape by Rob Sheffield

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin