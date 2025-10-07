Poured Over: Jade Chang on What a Time to Be Alive

What a Time to Be Alive by Jade Chang is a sharp, funny and smart story centered on a woman’s journey through grief and the wellness industry. Jade joined us live at The Grove to talk about finding her character’s voice, Los Angeles, TED Talks, belief, hope, performance, coming-of-age narratives, fame and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

What a Time to Be Alive by Jade Chang

The Wangs vs. The World by Jade Chang