Poured Over: Jason Diamond on Kaplan’s Plot
Kaplan’s Plot by Jason Diamond is a riveting read where home, past and present collide in one gripping family mystery. Jason joins us to talk about releasing his debut novel, haunting the narrative, Chicago, empathy, redemption and more with cohost Isabelle McConville.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Isabelle McConville and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
Kaplan’s Plot by Jason Diamond
The Sprawl by Jason Diamond
Searching for John Hughes by Jason Diamond
On Writing by Stephen King
It by Stephen King
White Teeth by Zadie Smith
The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald
1000 Words by Jami Attenberg
The Ecstasy of Influence by Jonathan Lethem