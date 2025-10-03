Poured Over: Jason Diamond on Kaplan’s Plot

Kaplan’s Plot by Jason Diamond is a riveting read where home, past and present collide in one gripping family mystery. Jason joins us to talk about releasing his debut novel, haunting the narrative, Chicago, empathy, redemption and more with cohost Isabelle McConville.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Isabelle McConville and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Kaplan’s Plot by Jason Diamond

The Sprawl by Jason Diamond

Searching for John Hughes by Jason Diamond

On Writing by Stephen King

It by Stephen King

White Teeth by Zadie Smith

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

1000 Words by Jami Attenberg

The Ecstasy of Influence by Jonathan Lethem