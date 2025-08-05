Poured Over: Jason Mott on People Like Us

People Like Us by National Book Award-winning author Jason Mott is a brilliant story of grief, fear, hope and joy. Jason joins us to talk about story pacing, sequels, comic books, finding home, video games and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

People Like Us by Jason Mott

Hell of a Book by Jason Mott

North Woods by Daniel Mason

Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison

Grendel by John Gardner

Lord of the Flies by William Golding

The Inheritors by William Golding

Monsters by Barry Windsor-Smith

The Color Purple by Alice Walker

Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu

How to Live Safely in a Science Fictional Universe by Charles Yu