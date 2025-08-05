Poured Over: Jason Mott on People Like Us
People Like Us by National Book Award-winning author Jason Mott is a brilliant story of grief, fear, hope and joy. Jason joins us to talk about story pacing, sequels, comic books, finding home, video games and more with host Miwa Messer.
Featured Books (Episode):
People Like Us by Jason Mott
Hell of a Book by Jason Mott
North Woods by Daniel Mason
Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison
Grendel by John Gardner
Lord of the Flies by William Golding
The Inheritors by William Golding
Monsters by Barry Windsor-Smith
The Color Purple by Alice Walker
Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu
How to Live Safely in a Science Fictional Universe by Charles Yu