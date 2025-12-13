Poured Over: Jeff Chang on Water Mirror Echo
Water Mirror Echo by Jeff Chang is a gripping blend of biography and history centered on a legendary figure. Jeff joins us to talk about community, Chinatown, the Vietnam War, the 1970s, movies and more with host Miwa Messer.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer
Water Mirror Echo: Bruce Lee and the Making of Asian America by Jeff Chang
Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A History of the Hip-Hop Generation by Jeff Chang
The World of Suzie Wong by Richard Mason
The Teahouse of the August Moon by Vern Sneider
Sayonara by James A. Michener
Your Turn, Mr. Moto by John P. Marquand
The Good Earth by Pearl S. Buck
Peony by Pearl S. Buck
Underspin by E.Y. Zhao
Flyboy in the Buttermilk: Essays on Contemporary America by Greg Tate
Ocean of Clouds by Garrett Hongo
The Committed by Viet Thanh Nguyen
The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen
Who We Be: The Colorization of America by Jeff Chang
We Gon’ Be Alright: Notes on Race and Resegregation by Jeff Chang