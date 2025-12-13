Poured Over: Jeff Chang on Water Mirror Echo

Water Mirror Echo by Jeff Chang is a gripping blend of biography and history centered on a legendary figure. Jeff joins us to talk about community, Chinatown, the Vietnam War, the 1970s, movies and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Water Mirror Echo: Bruce Lee and the Making of Asian America by Jeff Chang

Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A History of the Hip-Hop Generation by Jeff Chang

The World of Suzie Wong by Richard Mason

The Teahouse of the August Moon by Vern Sneider

Sayonara by James A. Michener

Your Turn, Mr. Moto by John P. Marquand

The Good Earth by Pearl S. Buck

Peony by Pearl S. Buck

Underspin by E.Y. Zhao

Flyboy in the Buttermilk: Essays on Contemporary America by Greg Tate

Ocean of Clouds by Garrett Hongo

The Committed by Viet Thanh Nguyen

The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen

Who We Be: The Colorization of America by Jeff Chang

We Gon’ Be Alright: Notes on Race and Resegregation by Jeff Chang