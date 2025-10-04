Poured Over: Jen Hatmaker on Awake

Awake by Jen Hatmaker is a powerful and poignant memoir full of hope, loss and paving a new path after the end of her marriage. Jen joins us to talk about healing, home, family, faith, support systems and more with guest host Brenda Allison.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Brenda Allison and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Awake by Jen Hatmaker

All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker

Sandwich by Catherine Newman

Go as a River by Shelley Read

Wreck by Catherine Newman