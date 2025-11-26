Poured Over: Jen Percy on Girls Play Dead

Girls Play Dead by award-winning journalist Jen Percy is a powerful and poignant portrait of women and survival. Jen joins us to talk about understanding trauma, PTSD, gender expectations, wartime reportage, self-preservation, research and more with host Miwa Messer.

Featured Books (Episode):

Girls Play Dead: Acts of Self-Preservation by Jen Percy

Demon Camp: The Strange and Terrible Saga of a Soldier’s Return from War by Jen Percy

Metamorphoses by Ovid

The Things They Carried by Tim O’Brian

Let Us Now Praise Famous Men by James Agee

Bluets by Maggie Nelson