Poured Over: Jen Percy on Girls Play Dead
Girls Play Dead by award-winning journalist Jen Percy is a powerful and poignant portrait of women and survival. Jen joins us to talk about understanding trauma, PTSD, gender expectations, wartime reportage, self-preservation, research and more with host Miwa Messer.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
Featured Books (Episode):
Girls Play Dead: Acts of Self-Preservation by Jen Percy
Demon Camp: The Strange and Terrible Saga of a Soldier’s Return from War by Jen Percy
Metamorphoses by Ovid
The Things They Carried by Tim O’Brian
Let Us Now Praise Famous Men by James Agee
Bluets by Maggie Nelson