Poured Over: Jess Walter on So Far Gone

So Far Gone by Jess Walter is a timely thriller steeped in the sociopolitical landscape of the nation. Jess joins us to talk about conspiracy theories, pillars of trust, media literacy, messy characters, Spokane, road trip novels, raccoons and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

So Far Gone by Jess Walter

The Cold Millions by Jess Walter

Beautiful Ruins by Jess Walter

True Grit by Charles Portis

The Dog of the South by Charles Portis

The Berlin Stories by Christopher Isherwood