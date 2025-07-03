Poured Over: Dr. Jessica B. Harris on Braided Heritage

Braided Heritage by Dr. Jessica B. Harris is a sweeping account of food, home and culture featuring stories and recipes from the acclaimed culinary historian. Dr. Harris joins us to talk about travel writing, language, the evolution of American cuisine, cookbooks and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Braided Heritage by Dr. Jessica B. Harris

High on the Hog by Dr. Jessica B. Harris

Mastering the Art of French Cooking by Julia Child

Provence, 1970 by Luke Barr

Featured Books (TBR Top Off):

Braided Heritage by Dr. Jessica B. Harris

Black Food by Bryant Terry

The Encyclopedia of Spices and Herbs by Padma Lakshmi