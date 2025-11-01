Poured Over: Joe Hill on King Sorrow
King Sorrow by Joe Hill is a thrilling (and fire-breathing) horror that delves into the occult — with a side of romance. Joe joined us live at B&N Union Square to talk about dark academia, creating his characters, why we read, friendship, dragons and more with cohost Jenna Seery.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
King Sorrow by Joe Hill
NOS4A2 by Joe Hill
Heart-Shaped Box by Joe Hill
The Fireman by Joe Hill
Horns by Joe Hill
The Secret History by Donna Tartt
Why Horror Seduces by Mathias Clasen
Locke & Key: Keyhouse Compendium by Joe Hill