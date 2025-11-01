Poured Over: Joe Hill on King Sorrow

King Sorrow by Joe Hill is a thrilling (and fire-breathing) horror that delves into the occult — with a side of romance. Joe joined us live at B&N Union Square to talk about dark academia, creating his characters, why we read, friendship, dragons and more with cohost Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

