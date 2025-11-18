Poured Over: John Edgar Wideman on Languages of Home

Languages of Home by John Edgar Wideman is a collection of the acclaimed author and cultural critic’s most influential works — five decades in the making. John joins us to talk about the creative process, improvisation, basketball, storytelling, the evolution of voice, translation and more with host Miwa Messer.

Featured Books (Episode):

Languages of Home: Essays on Writing, Hoop, and American Lives 1975-2025 by John Edgar Wideman

Slaveroad by John Edgar Wideman

Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad

Joseph Conrad and the Fiction of Autobiography by Edward Said

The Homewood Trilogy by John Edgar Wideman

The Autobiography of Malcolm X by Malcolm X

Corregidora by Gayl Jones

Ulysses by James Joyce

Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf

Philadelphia Fire by John Edgar Wideman

Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison

Every Tongue Got to Confess: Negro Folk-tales from the Gulf States by Zora Neale Hurston