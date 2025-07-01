Poured Over: John Ganz on When the Clock Broke

When the Clock Broke by John Ganz is a sweeping and detailed portrait of the roots of deepening conflict in America. John joined us to talk about elections, history vs memory, mainstream media and more on with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

When the Clock Broke by John Ganz

The Cycles of American History by Arthur M. Schlesinger, Jr.

Nixonland by Rick Perlstein

Featured Books (TBR Top Off):

When the Clock Broke by John Ganz

West from Appomattox by Heather Cox Richardson

Reaganland by Rick Perlstein