Poured Over: Jon Lee Anderson on To Lose a War and Scott Lee Anderson on King of Kings

Scott and Jon Lee Anderson — award-winning journalists, bestselling authors, and brothers — both have new books out this month. The Anderson brothers join us to talk about their new books, King of Kings and To Lose a War, the evolution of communication, studying language, living against the backdrop of war and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

King of Kings by Scott Anderson

To Lose a War by Jon Lee Anderson

Che Guevara by Jon Lee Anderson

The Lion’s Grave by Jon Lee Anderson

The Quiet Americans by Scott Anderson

Lawrence in Arabia by Scott Anderson

Fractured Lands by Scott Anderson