Poured Over: Joy Harjo on Girl Warrior

Girl Warrior by Joy Harjo, former three-term U.S. Poet Laureate, is a powerful reflection on coming of age as a Native woman. Joy joins us to talk about poetry, dreams, place, active listening, structure and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Girl Warrior: On Coming of Age by Joy Harjo

Crazy Brave by Joy Harjo

Catching the Light by Joy Harjo