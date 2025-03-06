Poured Over: Karen Thompson Walker on The Strange Case of Jane O.

The Strange Case of Jane O. by Karen Thompson Walker is a mesmerizing story about motherhood, memory and complicated family ties based on case notes from Oliver Sacks. Walker joins us to talk about returning to the theme of time in her work, her writing process, her teaching career and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

