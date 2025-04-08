Poured Over: Katie Kitamura on Audition
Audition by Katie Kitamura follows one woman’s daring exploration of identity, life and love. Katie joins us to talk about writing in first person, unreliable narrators, marriage as a narrative tool, writing women and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
