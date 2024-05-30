Poured Over: Kevin Kwan on Lies and Weddings

Travel across the globe in Kevin Kwan’s Lies and Weddings, a funny, lavish novel about love and secrets. Kwan joins us live at Barnes & Noble Union Square to talk about his writing process, cultural identity, representation, reader reactions and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Lies and Weddings by Kevin Kwan

Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

Sex and Vanity by Kevin Kwan