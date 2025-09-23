Poured Over: Kiran Desai on The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny
The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai is a sweeping, big-hearted tale from an award-winning author. Kiran joins us to talk about loneliness on a busy planet, art, storytelling, fame, exile, love, diaspora novels and more with host Miwa Messer.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
