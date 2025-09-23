Poured Over: Kiran Desai on The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny

The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai is a sweeping, big-hearted tale from an award-winning author. Kiran joins us to talk about loneliness on a busy planet, art, storytelling, fame, exile, love, diaspora novels and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny by Kiran Desai

The Inheritance of Loss by Kiran Desai

Hullabaloo in the Guava Orchard by Kiran Desai

The Parisian by Isabella Hammad

The Baron in the Trees by Italo Calvino

Snow Country by Yasunari Kawabata

Where Angels Fear to Tread by E.M. Forster

A Room with a View by E.M. Forster

A Passage to India by E.M. Forster

Burmese Days by George Orwell

Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy

The Brothers Karamazov by Fyodor Dostoyevsky

Rosarita by Anita Desai

Fasting, Feasting by Anita Desai