Poured Over: Kyra Davis Lurie on The Great Mann

The Great Mann by Kyra Davis Lurie transports readers into a narrative of wealth, race, class and fame. Kyra joins us to chat about writing Los Angeles, respectability politics, reimagining The Great Gatsby, complicated characters and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Great Mann by Kyra Davis Lurie

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

The Wrong End of the Telescope by Rabih Alameddine

Matrix by Lauren Groff

The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong

The Perishing by Natasha Deón

Ask the Dust by John Fante

Sharp Teeth by Toby Barlow