Poured Over: Lily King on Heart the Lover

Heart the Lover by Lily King is a gripping story of family, identity, life and love from the bestselling author of Writers & Lovers. Lily joined us live at B&N Upper West Side to talk about crafting an emotional arc, writing little moments between characters, details, process, vulnerability and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Heart the Lover by Lily King

Writers & Lovers by Lily King

The Pleasing Hour by Lily King

The English Teacher by Lily King

Father of the Rain by Lily King

Euphoria by Lily King

The Evening of the Holiday by Shirley Hazzard

Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf

To the Lighthouse by Virginia Woolf