Poured Over: Loretta Rothschild on Finding Grace

Finding Grace by Loretta Rothschild is a page-turning family drama, a second-chance love story, and a meditation on the fragile nature of life, all in one. Loretta joins us to talk about the relationship between grief and love, narration, finding inspiration, characterization, creating tension and more with cohost Isabelle McConville.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Isabelle McConville and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Finding Grace by Loretta Rothschild

Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier

Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy

The Sirens by Emilia Hart

Featured Books (TBR Top Off):

Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-Akner

Greenwich by Kate Broad