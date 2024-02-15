Poured Over: Lucy Sante on I Heard Her Call My Name

“You can write all the books you want — they are going to be very pretty, but if they don’t tell the truth, comprehensively, it’s just not worth the effort.”

Lucy Sante’s memoir, I Heard Her Call My Name: A Memoir of Transition, is deeply personal and features expertly crafted prose that tells the author’s journey to authenticity and freedom in her identity. Sante joins us to talk about the small steps that lead to a change in perspective, creating community, incorporating visual arts and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

I Heard Her Call My Name by Lucy Sante

Low Life by Lucy Sante

The Factory of Facts by Lucy Sante

Full Episode Transcript

Miwa Messer

I’m Miwa Messer, the producer and host of Poured Over. And I started reading Lucy Sante’s work. Oh, I don’t even remember when Low Life came out. I was a baby bookseller. So I just think I just dated myself. Okay, 91. So the new book, your latest book is called, I Heard Her Call My Name, and it is beautiful. This book is gorgeous. And I love your sentences all over again, it’s a little different. It’s a little more personal. I mean, and I say this having read Factory of Facts, where you open with like 19 different versions of how your life could have started in Belgium. But I am going to ask you how it feels to have this book out in the world.

Lucy Sante

Oh, I mean, I’ve been on pins and needles for 11 months now, which is how long it’s been since I turned in the manuscript. And I am consumed by the wish to explain myself to every single person in the world. And this is the handy one stop. So I just want everybody to read it so I don’t have to stand in the supermarket aisle and declare everything that there was to declare.

MM

But also you’re still evolving, you make it really clear that transition is a process. And this sort of alignment of inner and outer, like, you’re still figuring it out, too. And you’re very honest, about some stuff that maybe you would have thought about differently. And as I was reading, I Heard Her Call My Name I kept thinking about this piece that you had written in the New York Review of Books about collage and your love of collage. And you’re also a very analog kind of gal. And you have a love of you have a love of the analog, right, like collage is part of your thing. Music has always been part of your thing. I mean, you even say it in the new memoir that you’re profoundly nostalgic for the analog era. And I overlapped with you in that analog era. But it was a piece of technology. It was an app, a photo app that sort of sets off the new book. And can I ask you to tell a little bit of that story? Because I was like really an app, an app?

LS

Well, you know, the fact is, I figured out just recently, like within the past few weeks, I finally figured out the mechanics of the process. So I had known about Facebook. And I had an old phone, it wasn’t really working with that. I got a new phone, and a few months into ownership. I thought, Oh, great faceapp, why don’t I try that again. So I tried it again. And this time it returned as portrait of a woman who was recognizably me. And, you know, a shudder ran through me from the top of my skull to the soles of my feet. And very soon, like within a day, I thought, wouldn’t it be great to see what I would have looked like in my parallel life earlier. So I started hunting down every photo of between the ages of like 10 And you know, up to the present. And that became a treasure hunt. There aren’t a huge numbers of photos of me, I was very camera shy, became distressed upon to covered my whole house basement to attic, I was going through boxes, and you know, shopping bags and biscuit tins. And what that did was it broke the self imposed time restriction that I placed on any transgender mental investigation I’d done before them. And that’s what, that’s what caused the dam to burst. It was able to get past a time restriction. Suddenly, I was in freefall, you know, it was crazy. It just happened sort of instantaneously, really, I stopped being able to lie to myself, I realized, this is the truth about me. And it has been the truth, historically, forever. So I had no choice but to come out to my partner to my son and to my friends and snowballed from there.

MM

Some of those photos are in this book and the finished book. And I really, I love them. They’re just, they’re beautiful.

LS

It’s remarkable.

MM

Yeah, you look happy. I mean, there’s this kind of famous photo of you that ran and you know, the Paris Review and a bunch of other places and I think it’s an old headshot from the 70s and it just kept you had quite long hair and a snarl.

LS

A Photo Booth picture.

MM

Right, and everyone has seen this photo, but it’s very sort of tough and edgy, and you just, you look so relaxed in these photos and just sort of right and I just I’m so happy they’re there. I mean, I’m used to reading your work in the New York Review of Books too. I’ve read your books. And you have a very distinct voice on the page. And one of the things you’re wrestling with as you go through, the story you’re telling us is that you were always thinking about what happened to my identity as a writer. I mean, I’m a writer first, what happens? What happens when my byline changes? What happens to who I am, intrinsically? And yet? I mean, I have a measure to compare that yes, it’s been a minute since I’ve read Low Life. But I mean, I know when I’m reading you. And it’s, it was wild to me going through this new book, and hearing you say, Well, I was never comfortable in my own skin, or I knew I had to lock myself down and protect myself because I just couldn’t handle who I am. And here you are sort of saying, Okay, now I have this physical evidence. I have these photographs that sort of switch it, you kept going and the timeline, the timeline was surprising to me. I mean, you sort of went from zero to 60? Because it had been 60 years. Yeah. And I’m one of the people who had no idea. I mean, obviously, I’m meeting you now for the first time. But I’ve, you know, obviously, I’ve been experiencing your work for a while since 1990.

LS

Well, I mean, nobody in my life had any idea. Nobody, I did not come out to anyone. The only person I ever started coming out to was a great psychotherapist, I hadn’t in the 80s, who just dropped dead one day, 20 minutes after I left his office. So that froze that impulse.

MM

But you’ve opened Pandora’s box, as you call it, you sent an email to friends and family. And Pandora’s box is open. And yet, it’s seems like you really did need the Tech because also you’re talking about how the internet allowed you to sort of see all of the different varieties of transgender life for the longest time you thought you were the only person who felt this way that you were in the you had been assigned the wrong gender. And, you know, obviously, the world has shown us that that is just not the case. And I’m sure it has not been the case since long before the internet.

LS

I found out like about, you know, Christine Jorgensen, maybe after I considered my transness not really knowing what it was for a good three or four years. And was when I first learned that there were others. Yeah, the internet also, I mean, just crucially, I mean, this is how ignorant I am. I didn’t, I didn’t know about hormones. I didn’t know what they did. You know, I thought, you know, being transsexual is a matter of going to Casa Blanca, and having that operation, you know, basically good.

MM

And yet, here, you are challenging yourself. I mean, there are plenty of folks who come out much younger than you. There are people who’ve also come out in midlife, but you were what 66, 67?

LS

I was 66.

MM

Did you ever think you were gonna get to this point? I mean, you really from reading the book, it sounds like you were so locked down that this was just not and then boom.

LS

I kind of did it as a thought experiment in my head a couple of times. And because I know that I gave myself a lecture one day, I don’t know how many years ago this was, but like 15-20 years ago, I remember thinking, well, your work is never going to be first rate unless you acknowledge the central contradiction, you know, basically, you can write all the books you want are going to be very pretty. But if they don’t tell the truth, comprehensively, it’s just not worth the effort. Maybe it’s it becomes decorative art rather than real art. So I remember having that thought, but being too chicken to pursue it.

MM

One of the things that I sort of kept wrestling with as I was reading is how lonely it must have been for you. I mean, even with your friends and your family, you were just in a place that it had to have been slightly crippling to be that lonely.

LS

I didn’t have any friends or any peer, even any peers. For big stretches of my youth. I was alone. I was really alone. Like multilayer alone, because there was immigrant parents who didn’t have a social life and didn’t go out into the world did just completely perverted me in certain kind of way. And certainly I was alone with much more than just my trans identity. I mean, it was years and years, years and years before it could, I found people I could talk to about books I was reading, you know, matters of the imagination. You know? The oldest kind of stuff. And the fact is that well, here I am alone again, you know, and I’ve been living in a town for 16 years. And I know maybe five people in this town.

MM

Would you come back to New York? It’s been a minute since you’ve lived in New York.

LS

It’s been 24 years. I keep thinking about this. I mean, New York is just not the same place I lived in, it’s come a completely different city. On the other hand, there will come a times I advance into old age where I won’t feel so comfortable with stairs and driving. And I’ve always wanted to live in a residential hotel, you know, like the old kind with the bar restaurant downstairs. But I don’t know, New York or some European city may be because I’m still, you know, dual citizen? I don’t know. We’ll see.

MM

Oh, I didn’t realize you still had your Belgian citizenship. I mean, it was a little complicated. Your parents moving over. You’ve said in the past that you felt like you’d moved four times to the United States. And once your dad came for a job, that didn’t happen, and then you had to go back and your grandparents were kind of complicated and whatnot. But yeah, I think I forgot you grew up in New Jersey. I don’t I think I always thought of you. It’s like a New Yorker. And I didn’t realize there was all that time. In New Jersey. No disrespect to New Jersey, I’m not making it’s just I didn’t think of you as a suburban kid. I think I’ve just sort of thought that you organically showed up on the Lower East Side.

LS

I used to jokingly say that I moved to the Belgium of the United States from the New Jersey of Europe.

MM

Oh, okay. Because I’ve never been to Belgium.

LS

It’s kind of similar small annex to the big show.

MM

But maybe not everyone knows this too, that you got a free ride to Columbia. But because of your background, your parents had never sort of explained to you what you do after college. Right. So here you are, you have well, almost got a fancy degree didn’t quite finish the fancy degree. But you were running around with, like Jim Jarmusch and John Michel Basquiat, and Nan Goldin shortly after this experience, but you also kind of needed to figure out what was going on workwise. And so you were a bookseller, like many of us start out while we’re figuring out what’s going on. You’re a bookseller, you were writing a zine, you end up working for Barbara Epstein at the New York Review books, which leads you to reviewing, but you never sort of had the straight shot at becoming the writer and critic that you have to come. I mean, it wasn’t. It wasn’t a clear line, was it?

LS

I mean, I’d always, okay, when I was 18, I did have to make the choice between writing and visual art and getting the scholarship to Colombia, solved that one. So, to decide to be a writer, what kind of a writer, I was a poet when I was a teenager, and realized that really, I didn’t think in chopped lines, I thought in prose, so I was really a prose writer, or kind of prose writer. I had no idea of what kind of writing I would do. I always thought I’d be a novelist. But I don’t really think in terms of story, my Achilles heel, maybe? Well, it was definitely a consequence of working at the New York Review and beginning to write for them when I was 27. That informed me of you know, I mean, there’s a way in which Low Life was kind of a direct transmission from, say, Patriotic Gore by Edmund Wilson. You know, we like one of the cornerstone works at the New York Review.

MM

Every time I go to clean up my bookcases to donate, I can’t get rid of my New York Review of Books, classics, that whole lot. It just the, the spines keep increasing. And I just I can’t. And I can promise you, I did not need a second copy of Flaubert and Bovary. But the copy I had used to belong to my dad, and the paper was getting funky, and it just smelled really bad. I actually kind of want to read a little bit of this again, and I need a copy that just doesn’t smell terrible, which is ridiculous. But there you have it. But I went back and I read your Elvis review. That was the first thing you and it makes perfect sense to me that you did this review, because obviously music has always been a big part. You’ve written about Patti Smith in the past. But this Elvis review, can we talk about this for a second? Do you even remember? Like, I mean, it was 1981 I know I’m asking you about a review from 1000 years ago, but it sounds like it’s still pretty fresh for you. Because you were like, Oh, this is what I want to do. Can we just talk about that evolution for a second?

LS

In that case, you know, I was not a big Elvis fan. But of course all respect, but it galled me too. I mean, it’s when I first started thinking really about the lie detector properties of prose. I mean, the way you can read character into prose, I was reading this text by Albert Goldman, was just a succession of red flags going up one, after the other it was, he was not telling the truth about any of it, pretty much the tissue of lives. So that’s, you know, I had my job cut out for me.

MM

Part of why I set us up with talking about that review a little bit too. And having you talk about sort of the tissue of lies and this lie detector property of writing is here you are doing this work, and you’re interrogating art. And you’re interrogating narratives that people are setting up for us. And yet, I mean, you can call yourself out in, I heard her call my name where you say, Well, I’m being a bit of a hypocrite. Because here I am, you know, trying to tell the truth about other people, and I can’t even do it for myself, and I’m not even holding up my own ethics didn’t go, it was wild to me reading that. I mean, here, you’re really leaving everything at pardon the bad sports metaphor for two seconds, but it is kind of the best one I have. You’re leaving everything on the field. In this book. Let’s see. I mean, there’s, you’re sharing all of the stuff that is challenging to you, but especially because your primary identity is as a writer who wants to tell the truth. That’s the piece that I kept coming back to, I mean, beautiful sentences aside, and, you know, things that you share a lot, and I appreciate all of it. But at the same time, I was like, Wow, all have that time, all of those days and weeks and months and years that you didn’t want to talk about it. You’re here now. You’re here now. I mean, it’s got to be a little bit of a relief. Yeah. I mean, I understand that it’s gotta be scary and intimidating. But it has there has to be some relief that comes with it.