Poured Over: Maggie Smith and Saeed Jones on The People’s Project

The People’s Project by Maggie Smith and Saeed Jones is a carefully curated collection of poetry, essays and art from some of our greatest voices. Maggie and Saeed join us to chat about finding community in poetry, the challenge of vulnerability, using metaphor as a tool, writing across genres and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

The People’s Project by Maggie Smith and Saeed Jones

Dear Writer by Maggie Smith

How We Fight for Our Lives by Saeed Jones

You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith

Generations by Lucille Clifton

Prelude to Bruise by Saeed Jones

Blood Dazzler by Patricia Smith