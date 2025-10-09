Poured Over: Mary Roach on Replaceable You

Replaceable You by Mary Roach is a globe-spanning account of the impact modern science has on the human body, from stem cell centers to a working iron lung. Mary joins us to talk about sitting in on surgeries, traveling for her research, creating footnotes, xenotransplants, humor and more with guest host Chris Gillespie.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Chris Gillespie and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Replaceable You by Mary Roach

Stiff by Mary Roach

Fuzz by Mary Roach

Packing for Mars by Mary Roach

Gulp by Mary Roach

Animal, Vegetable, Junk by Mark Bittman

Another Great Day at Sea by Geoff Dyer

The Headache by Tom Zeller Jr.

The Heart in Winter by Kevin Barry

Angel Down by Daniel Kraus