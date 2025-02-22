Poured Over: Matthew Goodman on Paris Undercover

Paris Undercover by Matthew Goodman sheds new light on the story of two women who rescued Allied soldiers during World War II and the complicated history that came after. Goodman joins us to talk about his research process, the consequences and challenges of analyzing the past, the cyclical nature of history and more with guest host Chris Gillespie.

Paris Undercover by Matthew Goodman

Eighty Days by Matthew Goodman