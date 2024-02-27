Poured Over: Maurice Carlos Ruffin on The American Daughters
“If my mother and my grandma were in this book, how would they be? And what kind of love can I show them as a writer…”
The American Daughters by Maurice Carlos Ruffin brings readers to pre-Civil War New Orleans to meet a cast of strong, fierce women in a hope filled novel of freedom and liberation. Ruffin joins us to talk about the intricacies of writing about his hometown, cultural impacts on identity, building empathy through fiction and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
