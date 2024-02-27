Poured Over: Maurice Carlos Ruffin on The American Daughters

“If my mother and my grandma were in this book, how would they be? And what kind of love can I show them as a writer…”

The American Daughters by Maurice Carlos Ruffin brings readers to pre-Civil War New Orleans to meet a cast of strong, fierce women in a hope filled novel of freedom and liberation. Ruffin joins us to talk about the intricacies of writing about his hometown, cultural impacts on identity, building empathy through fiction and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

The American Daughters by Maurice Carlos Ruffin

We Cast a Shadow by Maurice Carlos Ruffin

The Prophets by Robert Jones, Jr.

Ours by Phillip B. Williams

American Spy by Lauren Wilkinson

Lone Women by Victor LaValle

Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov

Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison

Middlesex by Jeffrey Eugenides

12 Years a Slave by Solomon Northup

Trust Exercise by Susan Choi