Poured Over: Megan Abbott on El Dorado Drive

El Dorado Drive by Megan Abbott is a twisty story of friendship, love and betrayal. Megan joins us to talk sisterhood, suspense, Real Housewives, MLMs, money and more with guest host Brenda Allison.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Brenda Allison and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

El Dorado Drive by Megan Abbott