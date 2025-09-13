Poured Over: Mick Herron on Clown Town
Clown Town by Mick Herron takes us back into the orbit of misfit spies and heart-racing adventure in the bestselling Slough House series. Mick joins us to chat about his writing process, balancing an ensemble cast, the evolution of his series, bringing Slow Horses from the page to the screen, British humor and more with guest host Chris Gillespie.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Chris Gillespie and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
Clown Town by Mick Herron
Slow Horses by Mick Herron
Dead Lions by Mick Herron
The Secret Hours by Mick Herron
The Eights by Joanna Miller
Smoke and Embers by John Lawton
Down Cemetery Road by Mick Herron