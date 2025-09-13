Poured Over: Mick Herron on Clown Town

Clown Town by Mick Herron takes us back into the orbit of misfit spies and heart-racing adventure in the bestselling Slough House series. Mick joins us to chat about his writing process, balancing an ensemble cast, the evolution of his series, bringing Slow Horses from the page to the screen, British humor and more with guest host Chris Gillespie.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Chris Gillespie and mixed by Harry Liang.

