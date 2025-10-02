Poured Over: Mona Awad on We Love You, Bunny

We Love You, Bunny by Mona Awad is the long-awaited return to the world of the sickeningly sweet (and maniacally maddening) clique in Bunny. Mona joined us live at B&N Union Square to talk about revisiting the Bunnies, Frankenstein, writing delusional characters, hyperfemininity, the myth of the outsider, surrealism and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

We Love You, Bunny by Mona Awad

Bunny by Mona Awad

Rouge by Mona Awad

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

All’s Well by Mona Awad

13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl by Mona Awad

A Clockwork Orange by Anthony Burgess

Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë

Wide Sargasso Sea by Jean Rhys

Lady Oracle by Margaret Atwood

The Edible Woman by Margaret Atwood

The Bloody Chamber by Angela Carter

The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde

Twelfth Night by William Shakespeare