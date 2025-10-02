Poured Over: Mona Awad on We Love You, Bunny
We Love You, Bunny by Mona Awad is the long-awaited return to the world of the sickeningly sweet (and maniacally maddening) clique in Bunny. Mona joined us live at B&N Union Square to talk about revisiting the Bunnies, Frankenstein, writing delusional characters, hyperfemininity, the myth of the outsider, surrealism and more with host Miwa Messer.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
