Poured Over: Nic Stone on Boom Town

Boom Town is the taut and transporting adult debut from bestselling author Nic Stone. Nic joins us to talk about the American South, Black womanhood, Atlanta, writing in a new form and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Boom Town by Nic Stone

Middlemarch by George Eliot

Encyclopedia Brown, Boy Detective by Donald J. Sobol

Divergent by Veronica Roth

Little Spark by Nic Stone

The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins

A Visit from the Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan

The Candy House by Jennifer Egan

Deacon King Kong by James McBride

The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store by James McBride