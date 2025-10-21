Poured Over: Nic Stone on Boom Town
Boom Town is the taut and transporting adult debut from bestselling author Nic Stone. Nic joins us to talk about the American South, Black womanhood, Atlanta, writing in a new form and more with host Miwa Messer.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
Boom Town by Nic Stone
Middlemarch by George Eliot
Encyclopedia Brown, Boy Detective by Donald J. Sobol
Divergent by Veronica Roth
Little Spark by Nic Stone
The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins
A Visit from the Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan
The Candy House by Jennifer Egan
Deacon King Kong by James McBride
The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store by James McBride