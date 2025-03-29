Poured Over: Nicole Cuffy on O Sinners!

O Sinners! by Nicole Cuffy is a story about identity, grief, belonging, cults and coming-of-age centered on a young journalist in the California redwoods. Nicole joined us to talk about what it takes to build a cult, writing battle scenes, researching the Vietnam War, taking control of her language and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

Featured Books (Episode):

O Sinners! by Nicole Cuffy

Dances by Nicole Cuffy

All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews

Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu

The Things They Carried by Tim O’Brien

Matterhorn: A Novel of the Vietnam War by Karl Marlantes

Sula by Toni Morrison

We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson