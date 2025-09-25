Poured Over: Patricia Lockwood on Will There Ever Be Another You
Will There Ever Be Another You by Patricia Lockwood is a gripping and disconcerting story of one woman’s unraveling during a global pandemic. Patricia joins us to talk about writing about the internet, nostalgia, language, genre, reading classics and more with host Miwa Messer.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
Will There Ever Be Another You by Patricia Lockwood
Priest Daddy by Patricia Lockwood
No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood
Audition by Katie Kitamura
Mrs. Caliban by Rachel Ingalls
Binstead’s Safari by Rachel Ingalls
Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy
Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë
Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë
Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen