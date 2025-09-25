Poured Over: Patricia Lockwood on Will There Ever Be Another You

Will There Ever Be Another You by Patricia Lockwood is a gripping and disconcerting story of one woman’s unraveling during a global pandemic. Patricia joins us to talk about writing about the internet, nostalgia, language, genre, reading classics and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

