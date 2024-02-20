Poured Over: Phillip B. Williams on Ours

“To have freedom you have to give something up, to have love — to experience love as an action — there has to be something that you’re willing to sacrifice…”

Ours is the epic and lyrical debut novel by poet Phillip B. Williams, featuring unforgettable characters woven together with folklore and humanity’s search for freedom. Williams joined us to talk about how his characters shaped the story, the influences of poetry on his prose, including myths and legends and more with Miwa Messer, the host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

