Poured Over: R.F. Kuang on Katabasis
Katabasis by R.F. Kuang is a gripping tour de force that takes us into the depths of the underworld alongside two rival academics. Kuang joins us to talk about finding solace in writing, being a genre chameleon, characterization and more with cohost Isabelle McConville.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Isabelle McConville and mixed by Harry Liang.
Featured Books (Episode):
Katabasis by R.F. Kuang
Babel by R.F. Kuang
Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney
Inferno by Dante Alighieri
Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Caroll
The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath
Piranesi by Susanna Clarke
Featured Books (TBR Top Off):
Katabasis by R.F. Kuang
Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell by Susanna Clarke
The Library at Mount Char by Scott Hawkins