Poured Over: Rachel Khong on Real Americans

Rachel Khong’s Real Americans is a family story that weaves class and race with forgiveness and identity in a story with rich and warm characters. Khong joined us live at The Grove to talk about heritage and culture in writing, nostalgia and memory, community building and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

Featured Books (Episode):

Real Americans by Rachel Khong

Goodbye, Vitamin by Rachel Khong