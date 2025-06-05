Poured Over: Rob Franklin on Great Black Hope

Great Black Hope by Rob Franklin is a story about identity, home and hope from a fresh new voice in fiction. Rob joins us to chat about party novels, the evolution of New York City, writing during the pandemic, 2010s indie sleaze and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Great Black Hope by Rob Franklin

Bright Lights, Big City Jay McInerney

Just Kids by Patti Smith

How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia by Mohsin Hamid

Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe

Intimacies by Katie Kitamura

The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong

Bluets by Maggie Nelson