Poured Over: Rob Hart on The Medusa Protocol

The Medusa Protocol by Rob Hart takes us back into the world of reformed hitmen from Our Mystery Monthly Pick, Assassins Anonymous. Rob joins us to talk about poison vs venom, John Wick movies, masculinity and more with guest host Chris Gillespie.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Chris Gillespie and mixed by Harry Liang.

