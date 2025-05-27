Poured Over: Robert Macfarlane on Is a River Alive?

Travel writing, ecological reporting and history flow together in a portrait of one of nature’s most powerful features in Is a River Alive? by Robert Macfarlane. Rob joins us to talk about the rights of rivers, white river kayaking, giving old ideas new power, moral imagination, fear vs risk, water puns and more with guest host Chris Gillespie.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Chris Gillespie and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Is a River Alive? by Robert Macfarlane

Underland: A Deep Time Journey by Robert Macfarlane