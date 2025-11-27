Poured Over: Samin Nosrat on Good Things

Good Things by Samin Nosrat — our 2025 Gift Book of the Year — is a unique guide to forming a deeper sense of connection through food, paired with gorgeous photos and heartwarming anecdotes. Samin joins us to talk about reconnecting with cooking, writing recipes, teaching new thought processes in the kitchen, sharing a meal with loved ones, time, attention, community and more with guest host Brenda Allison.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Brenda Allison and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share with People You Love by Samin Nosrat

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking by Samin Nosrat

Canal House: Cook Something: Recipes to Rely On by Melissa Hamilton and Christopher Hirsheimer

The Sabbath by Abraham Joshua Hechel

The Sabbath World: Glimpse of a Different Order of Time by Judith Shulevitz

Featured Books (TBR Top Off)

Start Here: Instructions for Becoming a Better Cook: A Cookbook by Sohla El-Waylly

Measure with Your Heart: Southern Home Cooking to Feed Your Family and Soul: A Cookbook by Hannah Taylor