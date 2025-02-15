Poured Over: Sarah Chihaya on Bibliophobia

Bibliophobia by Sarah Chihaya reflects on the books that change the way we think about life and literature. Chihaya joins us to talk about these “Life Ruiner” books, the way we connect to stories at different points in our lives, the way our reading shapes us and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Bibliophobia by Sarah Chihaya

The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison

The Morningside by Téa Obreht

Disorientation by Elaine Hsieh Chou

Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery

Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas by Hunter S. Thompson

The Lover by Marguerite Duras

A Man of Two Faces by Viet Thanh Nguyen

Possession by A.S. Byatt

Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison

Midnight’s Children by Salman Rushdie

The Ferrante Letters by Sarah Chihaya

The Days of Abandonment by Elena Ferrante

My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante