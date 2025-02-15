Poured Over: Sarah Chihaya on Bibliophobia
Bibliophobia by Sarah Chihaya reflects on the books that change the way we think about life and literature. Chihaya joins us to talk about these “Life Ruiner” books, the way we connect to stories at different points in our lives, the way our reading shapes us and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
Bibliophobia by Sarah Chihaya
The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
The Morningside by Téa Obreht
Disorientation by Elaine Hsieh Chou
Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery
Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas by Hunter S. Thompson
The Lover by Marguerite Duras
A Man of Two Faces by Viet Thanh Nguyen
Possession by A.S. Byatt
Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison
Midnight’s Children by Salman Rushdie
The Ferrante Letters by Sarah Chihaya
The Days of Abandonment by Elena Ferrante
My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante