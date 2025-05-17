Poured Over: Sarah Kay on A Little Daylight Left

Inspiring and uplifting, A Little Daylight Left by Sarah Kay is a poetry collection aimed at lighting the fire in you, whether you’re facing new challenges, or staring down familiar ones. Sarah joined us live to talk about how she started writing poetry, making poetry accessible for any reader, live performances and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

A Little Daylight Left by Sarah Kay

Martyr! by Kaveh Akabar